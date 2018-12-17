UN for ‘credible’ probe into Khashoggi murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DOHA: UN chief Antonio Guterres called Sunday for a “credible” probe into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. “It is absolutely essential to have a credible investigation and to have the punishment of those that were guilty,” Guterres said at a conference in Doha. The UN chief said he had no information on the case except what had been reported in the media. Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in what Riyadh called a “rogue” operation.
