Mon Dec 17, 2018
AFP
December 17, 2018

Israel says 4th ‘attack tunnel’ found from Lebanon

World

AFP
December 17, 2018

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said Sunday it has uncovered another Hezbollah “attack tunnel” leading from Lebanon into its territory, the fourth since it started a search-and-destroy operation this month. Israel says the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group has dug the infiltration tunnels for use in a future conflict, and the military has been working to eliminate them. The latest tunnel crossing into northern Israel was exposed at the weekend, the army said in a statement. As with the other tunnels, soldiers placed explosives in it to keep out militants from the Lebanese side, it said. The military refused to give the exact location, stressing the tunnel did not “pose an imminent threat”.

