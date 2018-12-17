close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 17, 2018

Uganda’s popstar MP ‘hiding’ from police after raid: lawyer

World

AFP
December 17, 2018

KAMPALA: Ugandan popstar turned opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine is in hiding after police raided a hotel he was staying in ahead of a concert, his lawyer said Sunday. Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had been due to perform at a concert in Jinja, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of the capital Kampala, on Saturday night. However he, and his lawyer, said police had launched a raid on his hotel, forcing him into hiding. Kyagulanyi “has been forced to seek refuge from an unlawful midnight raid by police which has seen many of his supporters and colleagues swept up and detained while others were reportedly beaten,” said a statement from his London-based lawyer Robert Amsterdam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World