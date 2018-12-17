Uganda’s popstar MP ‘hiding’ from police after raid: lawyer

KAMPALA: Ugandan popstar turned opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine is in hiding after police raided a hotel he was staying in ahead of a concert, his lawyer said Sunday. Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had been due to perform at a concert in Jinja, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of the capital Kampala, on Saturday night. However he, and his lawyer, said police had launched a raid on his hotel, forcing him into hiding. Kyagulanyi “has been forced to seek refuge from an unlawful midnight raid by police which has seen many of his supporters and colleagues swept up and detained while others were reportedly beaten,” said a statement from his London-based lawyer Robert Amsterdam.