Efforts under way to ensure proper parking in busy areas of capital

Islamabad: Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are endeavouring their best to ensure right parking by the motorists in busy areas including markets and shopping malls of the Capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign of ITP is in full swing against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly, causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well. He said that prompt action against such violators is being taken as they disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and cause inconvenience for the road users. In the main markets of Islamabad including F-10 Markaz, a formal action was taken on Sunday and numerous motorists were fined, he told.

The SSP (Traffic) said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centers, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads will continue action under his own supervision and of SP (Traffic) Sumera Azam. He said those parking vehicles wrongly and in no parking areas create disturbance for others.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in overcoming this issue and avoid wrong parking. Christmas: The preparations of the forthcoming festival of Christmas are in full swing in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the Christian community living across the country is preparing to celebrate their festival with religious fervour.

Stalls carrying Christmas props and Christmas trees have been setup at various markets in the twin cities while the Christian community is also visiting markets for shopping on their major festival.

Besides Christmas celebrations by local community, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with a Christian organisation will also hold Christmas Celebrations at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) on December 20. The objective of the celebrations is to express a message of solidarity and unity with the Christian community from a cultural perspective.

The special features of the event include, Congregation of Christian community, Christmas cake cutting ceremony, Erection of Christmas tree, Distribution of sweets among children by Santa Claus, Christmas Choral Competition among Church Choirs. The opening ceremony will include colourful cultural performances at Heritage Museum.

A large number of people belonging to Christian community are expected to attend these celebrations. While preparing for Christmas, the Christian minority living in Pakistan renew their spirit of celebrating Christmas which continues throughout the month. The traditions related to Christmas include decoration of Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, carols and Christmas gifts. From official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities, the joyous occasion fills the atmosphere with colours, symbols and traditions of Christmas.

The members of Christian community, all rich and poor prepare for this festivity to signify the birth of Jesus Christ through lighting up the Christmas tree with a cheerful mood. Groups of young boys and girls prepare carols to present them on Christmas day in melodious tones to celebrate the Christmas functions that bring people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments.

Youngsters and children seem exciting while waiting for Santa Claus as his vibrant outfit of red coat with white collar and cuffs, white-cuffed red trousers, and black leather belt and boots spreads joy on their faces.

With a few days left to Christmas, the members of Christian community start decorating the Christmas trees with evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial using different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels. With the start of December, like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan start preparing for their festival while the areas where Christians live in large number and Churches, are decorated with fairy lights, colourful bulbs and the traditional Christmas tree.