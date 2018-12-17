By-election results show people’s trust in PTI: Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Arshad Dad and MPA-elect of PP-168 Malik Asad Khokhar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

The chief minister congratulated Malik Asad on his victory in by-election and said the victory depicted people's confidence in the policies of the prime minister. People have voted again for the new Pakistan, he added.

Usman Buzdar said people knew those who were habitual of raising shallow slogans, therefore, they were defeated in by-election. Prayers for APS martyrs: Prayers were offered for the victims of Army Pubic School, Peshawar, incident in the mosque of Chief Minister's office here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other people prayed for the martyred teachers and students and paid homage to their great sacrifices. The chief minister said that the martyred children and teachers of Army Pubic School, Peshawar, (APS) had created the history of establishing a peaceful Pakistan from their blood. Whole nation pays tribute to them, he added.

The CM said owing to the great sacrifices of the martyrs the whole nation was united in the war against terrorism.Governor: Usman Buzdar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor's House, Lahore here on Sunday. According to a handout, ideas were exchanged regarding matters of mutual interests, administrative issues of and development projects of the province. The chief minister also met the general public who were visiting Governor House and inquired about their issues. Citizens also approached him warmly and captured selfies with him.

The chief minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was vigilant to implement the comprehensive strategy of public welfare. He also added that decision of opening the gate of Governor's House for public was in the interest of public and Imran Khan was taking the all-out steps to facilitate the general public.