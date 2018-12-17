close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
AFP
December 17, 2018

Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup final stadium design

Sports

LUSAIL, Qatar: Qatar on Saturday revealed the design for the stadium that will in four years’ time host the first ever World Cup finals game to be played in the Middle East.The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium — also the venue for the 2022 World Cup final — was revealed in an elaborate ceremony attended by the country’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and other dignitaries, including the United Nations’ secretary-general, Antonio Guterres.

