Mudassar, Shoaib reach ITF Futures main round

KARACHI: Mudassar Murtaza and Mohammad Shoaib qualified for the main round of ITF Futures Championships F-3 at Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) on Sunday. Mudassar overpowered Aman Attique 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the final qualifying round of men’s singles, while Shoaib won against Cheong Hwi Kim Korea 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3).
In other matches, Kent Tagashira from Japan beat Yousaf Khalil from Pakistan 6-2, 7-5; Igor Banicevic from Serbia thrashed Zohair Raza 6-1, 6-1; Lakshit Sood from India overpowered Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore 7-6(4), 6-4; Jackson Varney from Australia smashed Nauman Aftab from Pakistan 6-0, 6-3; Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand won against Fariduni Bakhodur from Tajikistan 7-6(4), 6-1; and Filip Fichtel from Germany thrashed Adnan Rasheed 6-0, 6-0.
