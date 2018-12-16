Four killed, nine injured in accident

BAHAWALPUR: Four people were killed while nine others sustained injuries in an accident near Zafarabad on Saturday.

A van was carrying passengers to Chowk Zahir Pir from Channi Goth when it collided with a trailer on the KLP National Highway. As a result, four passengers were killed on the spot while nine others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.

PR fails to resume train service: The Pakistan Railways have failed to restart Smasatta-Bahawalnagar-Amroka train service as the authorities had announced to resume it from December 15. The train service was halted in 2011 due to non-viable commercially. The PR had assured to restore the train service on this particular track from Dec 15. However, the promise could not be fulfilled. The Pakistan Railways Smasatta station master told The News that the train service could not be restarted as the Pakistan Railways Engineering Department did not declare this railway track fit for the train service.