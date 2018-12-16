close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

SSP’s remand extended in Rs700m corruption case

National

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rai Ijaz, an accused of embezzling Rs700 million. As per NAB claims, the accused SSP embezzled funds between 2014 and 2016 while serving as the district police officer (DPO) in Gujrat. The SSP and others misappropriated funds allocated for uniforms and fuel.

