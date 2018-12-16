Ukrainian fighter pilot dies in crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: A Ukrainian fighter pilot died when his plane crashed during a training flight, the army said Saturday in what was the second such death in two months. The Sukhoi-27 crashed on Saturday while coming in to land in the northern Jytomyr region at around 1300 GMT, the army’s central command said. On October 16, a Ukrainian and a US pilot died when their Su-27 crashed during the Clear Sky 2018 military exercises involving eight NATO countries. The drills were held as Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country face off in a conflict that has already claimed more than 10,000 lives.
