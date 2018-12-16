close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 16, 2018

Ukrainian fighter pilot dies in crash

World

AFP
December 16, 2018

KIEV: A Ukrainian fighter pilot died when his plane crashed during a training flight, the army said Saturday in what was the second such death in two months. The Sukhoi-27 crashed on Saturday while coming in to land in the northern Jytomyr region at around 1300 GMT, the army’s central command said. On October 16, a Ukrainian and a US pilot died when their Su-27 crashed during the Clear Sky 2018 military exercises involving eight NATO countries. The drills were held as Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country face off in a conflict that has already claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World