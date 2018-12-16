close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 16, 2018

Hundreds march in Sierra Leone against violence

World

AFP
December 16, 2018

FREETOWN: Hundreds of people demonstrated in Freetown on Saturday against sexual violence against women, days after the Sierra Leone government promised a crackdown on rape and sexual abuse. Among the estimated 300 to 400 demonstrators was the country’s first lady, Fatima Bio, who on Friday launched a programme called “Hands off our Girls” to combat sexual violence, child trafficking and prostitution, child marriage and teenage pregnancy. The first ladies of Liberia, Niger, Ghana, Chad and Gambia gave their backing to the initiative. Last month, President Julius Maada Bio called for life prison sentences for offenders. The number of officially reported cases of sexual violence has risen from 4,750 in 2017 to 8,505 since the beginning of 2018, according to national police statistics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World