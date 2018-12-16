‘Special athletes important part of our society’

LAHORE: Punjab Football Stadium Nishtar Park organised Special Olympic Gala 2018 here on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar and DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed were chief guests on this occasion.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar distributed medals, shirts and certificates among the winners. Organiser Shaista Khawar and Vice-Chairman Punjab Welfare Trust for the Disabled (PWTD) Anis ur Rehman were also present on this occasion. SK Foundation and RCL Grace organized the Special Olympic Gala for special children of PWTD and Special Olympic Pakistan. Addressing the Special Olympic Gala opening ceremony, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Punjab govt as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken every possible measure for the betterment of sportsmen including special athletes. “Our special athletes are enriched with great sports talent and we will take all necessary measures to polish their skills,” he added. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar further said: “Sports Board Punjab has always given great significance to special athletes. Special athletes are important part of our society.” Organisers, on this occasion, expressed gratitude to DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for extending best sports facilities to special athletes. “The sports facilities provided by Sports Board Punjab for the holding of Special Olympic Gala are of great significance,” they maintained.