Rash-ka-Kashmir clinch T20 title

LAHORE: Rash-ka-Kashmir beat Pak Lions by four wickets in 3rd Aftab Qarshi T20 Club Cricket Tournament and won the trophy at Ali Ghar Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Scores: Pak Lions 108 all out after 18.3 overs (Gohar Hafeez 34, Raees Ahmad 19 and Itazaz Khokhar 15 runs. Faisal Rasheed 5/15, Kashif Siddique 2/23).

Rash-ka-Kashmir 114/6 after 14.4 overs (Kashif Siddique 29, Irfan Haider 16, Haseeb ur Rehman 15, Umer Siddique 24 not out and Sadaqat Ali 15 not out. Adil Naz 3/28, Junaid Ahmad 2/23). M Kaleem and Hassan Mehmood were umpires and M Naveed Aslam was the scorer.

Chief Guest CEO Aftab Qarshi Mohsin Aftab Qarshi and CEO Golden Banaspati Salman Khan gave trophy, meddles and souvenirs to players. President Ali Ghar Cricket Ground Amjad Bukhari, Sohail Idrees, Qiaser Khan, Manzoor Ali Arif and Cricket Promoter also present.