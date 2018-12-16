Kilde wins downhill, Gisin hospitalized

VAL GARDENA, Italy: Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the men’s World Cup downhill race at Val Gardena on Saturday as Swiss skier Marc Gisin was airlifted off the slope after a spectacular crash.

Kilde clocked 1min 56.13sec down the Saslong piste to finish 0.86 seconds ahead of Austria’s Max Franz for his third World Cup career win, with Swiss Beat Feuz third at 0.92sec.

It was 26-year-old Kilde’s second World Cup downhill win. He finished third in the Super-G in Beaver Creek in the United States earlier this month. The race in the Italian Dolomites had been interrupted for half an hour as an unconscious Gisin was airlifted to hospital after suffering a spectacular high speed crash. The 30-year-old lost control of his skis and was thrown high in the air just before the feared ‘camel hump’, sliding along the piste before finishing on his back.