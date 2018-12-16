close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 16, 2018

Kashima set up Real Madrid WC semifinal

Sports

AFP
December 16, 2018

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Asian champions Kashima Antlers beat Mexican side CD Guadalajara 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on Saturday to set up a semi-final against Real Madrid. Guadalajara roared into an early lead thanks to Angel Zaldivar’s third-minute goal but Ryota Nagaki equalised in Al-Ain. Kashima went ahead through Serginho’s 69th minute penalty and Hiroki Abe secured victory, making Leo Silva’s own goal deep in injury time academic. Kashima’s meeting with Real on Wednesday will be a re-run of the 2016 final, which the Spanish giants won 4-2 after extra-time. Real will travel to the United Arab Emirates after their La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports