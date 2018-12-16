Steelers clinch Japan Rugby League crown

TOKYO: All Blacks legend Dan Carter slotted five conversions and one penalty as his Kobelco Steelers crushed the Suntory Sungoliath 55-5 to grab the Japan Rugby Top League crown on Saturday.

The Steelers scored eight tries while their powerful defence let through just one as they romped to the title for the first time since winning the inaugural Top League championship in 2003-04.

Wing Fraser Anderson scored the Steelers’ opening try followed by Carter’s successful conversion at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

Anderson posted his second try following an excellent run, widening the lead against the two-time defending champions, led by Wallaby great Matt Giteau. The Steelers continued to dominate in the second half as Carter drilled precise conversions to secure the title, which also doubles as the All-Japan Championship final. Carter, who is on a two-year deal with the Steelers, credited their solid defence with the victory, saying: “That’s probably something we are more proud of than the 50 points we scored.” The three-time world player of the year said he was “so proud” of the team, which he described as “pretty special” after playing with a number of teams in his career.