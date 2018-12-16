Vietnam beat Malaysia to claim Suzuki Cup

HANOI: An early goal by Nguyen Anh Duc proved decisive as Vietnam beat Malaysia 1-0 at My Dinh National Stadium on Saturday to lift the AFF Suzuki Cup for the second time. The Vietnamese had allowed a two-goal lead to slip in a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Kuala Lumpur last Tuesday but Anh Duc restored their advantage when he volleyed home from close range after only six minutes.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam made a series of fine saves to preserve the home side’s advantage as they won 3-2 on aggregate and claimed the ASEAN regional title for the first time since 2008. Vie nam had the benefit of two away goals from the first leg and they made an excellent start in Hanoi,taking the lead when Nguyen Quang Hai’s chip from the left found Anh Duc, whose left-footed volley was too powerful for goalkeeper Farizal Marlias to keep out of his net. Mohamadou Sumareh went close to levelling for Malaysia in the 11th minute with a clever back-heel which went narrowly wide, while Do Hung Dung should have done better for the hosts in the 33rd minute after he received the ball unmarked on the edge of the box but shot wastefully wide.