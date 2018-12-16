Dr Ishrat discuss reforms with Buzdar

LAHORE : Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss the measures regarding reforms, reconstruction, savings and austerity in government departments.

Usman Buzdar said two task forces had been formed for reforms in government departments and institutions according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speedy work would be done on the institutional reforms that would improve performance of departments.

The chief minister said the PTI government had set new examples of austerity and it was being promoted at every level. A considerable reduction had been done in the expenditures of CM office and all other departments, he added.

Dr Ishrat Hussain said the performance of departments could be improved through reforms. Performance management should be focused, he added. The food secretary and principal secretary to CM were also present.