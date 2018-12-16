Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam passes away, funeral prayers today

MUSAKHEL: Senator of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) and Chief of Musakhel tribe Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel died in Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

According to local sources, Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan had been sick for some time, who had been referred to Agha Khan Hospital Karachi where he breathed his last on early morning. The funeral prayers of Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan will be held on Sunday morning at MusaKhel while the burial will be in the contemporary cemetery.

Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan remained member of the Balochistan Assembly from 2002 to 2008 and was elected as Senator in 2015.