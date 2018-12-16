Opposition to boycott NA, Senate sessions until Saad’s production orders

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has agreed to continue boycott of the ongoing sessions of the two houses of Parliament in protest against non-issuance of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production orders.

According to sources, the PML-N has completed its consultation with the PPP, MMA and other opposition parties in the Senate and they have agreed to use the option of walkouts from the National Assembly and the Senate till issuance of Saad Rafique’s production orders.

A combined meeting of opposition in both the houses of Parliament will also be held on Monday. It is to be mentioned that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has told the opposition that he’s consulting with legal experts on issuance of Saad Rafique’s production orders.