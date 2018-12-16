close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Opposition to boycott NA, Senate sessions until Saad’s production orders

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has agreed to continue boycott of the ongoing sessions of the two houses of Parliament in protest against non-issuance of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production orders.

According to sources, the PML-N has completed its consultation with the PPP, MMA and other opposition parties in the Senate and they have agreed to use the option of walkouts from the National Assembly and the Senate till issuance of Saad Rafique’s production orders.

A combined meeting of opposition in both the houses of Parliament will also be held on Monday. It is to be mentioned that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has told the opposition that he’s consulting with legal experts on issuance of Saad Rafique’s production orders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan