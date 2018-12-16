73 vehicles, 10 motorbikes recovered in Swat: official

MINGORA: About 73 stolen vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been recovered during the last three days, an official said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference at Saidu Sharif in Swat, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar said on Friday that a gang of car-lifters, identified as Haider Ali, Waqas, Samiullah, Zeeshan and Yousaf, have also been arrested during the raid.

“We are determined and have taken the decision in principle not to spare car-lifters and robbers. The crackdown will continue till all of them are wiped out from the district,” he said, adding that most of the cars were stolen from Punjab.

He said the gangsters used to lift vehicles and sell them in the market in the name of non-custom-paid vehicles.

“The police in Swat are using a piece of software that can identify the stolen and fake cars. There is no place for such criminal activities in the district,” said the DPO.

All the recovered vehicles and motorcycles were showcased on the occasion. Cases have been registered against members of the gang.