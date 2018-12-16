Anniversary of APS attack being observed today

PESHAWAR: The pictures of the Army Public School (APS) martyrs have been displayed on the roads in the city on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the institution.

The six terrorists who attacked the APS in Peshawar on December 16, 2014 martyred 147 persons, including 132 schoolchildren. The attackers were gunned down in an army operation, but not before they had mercilessly shot dead anyone in sight. The Cantonment Board Peshawar has displayed the pictures of the APS Principal Tahira Qazi, teachers, other staff members, guards and students at prominent places in the city to relive their memories.

The Pakistan Army has arranged a ceremony at the APS Peshawar today on the 4th anniversary of the tragedy at the school premises to pay homage to martyrs.

Invitation cards have been issued to the guests on behalf of Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood. Strict security measures would be put in place on the occasion.

The Corps Commanders since his appointment some weeks ago has met the parents of the martyred students and listened to their point of view.

At earlier anniversary events at the APS Peshawar, the prime minister and army chief were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the sacrifices of the students martyred in the APS attack would always be remembered.

“Their sacrifices showed the resilience of Pakistani nation against terrorism,” he said.

He said the tragic incident showed the brutality of terrorists who targeted innocent students in the school and exposed their nefarious designs against humanity, education and knowledge.

Mehmood Khan said the security forces and the nation got united to eliminate terrorism from the society after the tragic attack. Pointing to the tragedy, he said it was a sad occasion for the parents of martyred students and the nation.

Mehmood Khan said the government would always extend a helping hand to the bereaved families of APS. He said a monument has been constructed in Peshawar in the memory of martyred students.

He reminded that the government and the security institutions were on one page to launch the National Action Plan for the eradication of terrorism.

The chief minister said the government successfully played its role in implementation of the National Action Plan. “We made sacrifices that were recognised at the international level,” he said.