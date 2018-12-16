Course participants at PPSA, NIM collect donations

PESHAWAR: Hearing aid devices were distributed among needy children at a function held here at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy.

The members of the faculty, along with Nighat Mehroze, the director general of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar attended the event held at the auditorium.

The officers attending different courses at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) and the NIM were also present on the occasion.

The PPSA is conducting the 78th pre-service course of officers of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) and Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) since February 26. The course objective is to improve public service delivery through capacity building of the newly recruited officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A press release said social work is an important part of the course and a group of participants was attached with children at the Special Education Complex in Peshawar.

They started a campaign for collecting fund to arrange hearing aids for the hearing impaired children. The participants of the senior management course that was underway at NIM also made donations to the fund.

At the ceremony, the hearing devices were distributed among the children by Nighat Mehroze, director general of NIM and other guests.

The national anthem was presented by the children of Special Education Complex. A child, Mohammad Ali, recited the holy Quran and another one, Ibrar Hussain, presented ‘naat’. A skit was presented for creating awareness about Thalassemia.