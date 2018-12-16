close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Five stolen vehicles recovered

National

December 16, 2018

CHITRAL: The police on Saturday recovered five vehicles lifted from Karachi, an official said.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Furqan Bilal said the vehicles had been registered in Chitral as non-custom paid.

He said the police had launched a crackdown to recover the stolen vehicles.

The DPO said the police had formed various teams to trace and recover the stolen vehicles.

He said that an organised group had been involved in tampering with the documents and chassis number of the vehicles. Furqan Bilal said the owners of the stolen vehicles had registered cases at various police stations in Karachi.

