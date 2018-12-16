Jandric, Kim lift doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Darko Jandric of Serbia and Cheong-Eui Kim of Korea won the men’s doubles title of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament 2018 here at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

They defeated the Japanese duo of Sora Fukuda and Rio Noguchi 6-3, 6-4 in the final at the Aqeel Khan Centre Court.

The men’s singles title match between Kim and Germany’s Kai Wehnelt will be played on Sunday (today). The women’s singles final for the national crown will also be played the same day, between Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Sohail.

In the national boys’ Under-18 singles final, Mohammad Shoaib defeated Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 6-3.