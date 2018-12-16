close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Jandric, Kim lift doubles title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Darko Jandric of Serbia and Cheong-Eui Kim of Korea won the men’s doubles title of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament 2018 here at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

They defeated the Japanese duo of Sora Fukuda and Rio Noguchi 6-3, 6-4 in the final at the Aqeel Khan Centre Court.

The men’s singles title match between Kim and Germany’s Kai Wehnelt will be played on Sunday (today). The women’s singles final for the national crown will also be played the same day, between Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Sohail.

In the national boys’ Under-18 singles final, Mohammad Shoaib defeated Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 6-3.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports