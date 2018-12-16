BB Shaheed ITF Futures from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The international tennis action will shift to the Islamabad Tennis Complex where the fourth edition of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Championships will start Monday (tomorrow) with the main round.

Salim Saifullah Khan (president Pakistan Tennis Federation), Senator Taj Haider (chairman tournament committee), Senator Farhatullah Babar, Adil Borghei (ITF match referee) and Fazale Subhan (ITC’s chief executive) briefed the media on the salient features of the event on Saturday.

“Following a humble beginning three years ago, the BB international has become one of the leading tennis tournaments. Now the event carries a prize purse of $15,000. The huge interest shown by foreign players in the event is a clear indication of the tournament’s success,” Senator Taj Haider said.

He said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had special value for sports. “We believe our effort to organise the tournament will go a long way in popularising tennis in the country.”

“Since the tournament is being played in the name of great leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, our efforts are to make it the best in Pakistan,” Senator Taj Haider said.

Senator Taj Haider and Senator Farhatullah Babar thanked PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan for promising all possible help to make the event a success. “Indeed, without the help of the federation, organising such an event is not possible.”

Saifullah requested the government to invest in tennis in a big way. “Tennis can become a true ambassador of the country if we start investing in the game. Over 200 countries play tennis. So a quality tennis player takes a positive message all around the world.

“The 50 international players who are here for the Futures will help spread the quality image of Pakistan when they return home.” Farhatullah Babar hoped that Bilawal Bhutto would grace the final as chief guest on December 22.

Fazale Subhan, the tournament’s chief organiser, informed that besides leading foreign players, Pakistan’s best would be seen in action in qualifying and main rounds.

“Senator Taj Haider has very graciously promised to bear all the expenses. The ITF will also pitch in $5,000. The tournament is an effort to offer attractive prize money to players.”

All the matches of the championship will be played at the ITC courts which are professionally maintained and looked after by the Islamabad Tennis Complex administration.