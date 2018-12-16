RIS students get Cambridge Learners awards

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) scored exceptionally well in IGCSE result this year, says a press release.

RIS students scored four distinctions and were presented with Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

Muhammad Bilal scored two distinctions, he topped in Pakistan in Physics and topped in North in Biology. Another student, Huzaifa Bukhari topped in Economics in Pakistan and topped in North in Accounting. Students were presented with shields and certificates. Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards are a group of awards issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education. They recognise exceptionally well learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world. The primary purpose of these awards is to celebrate and recognise the success of high-performing Cambridge learners.