close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

FBISE awards HSSC scholarships

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has selected 160 students for meritorious scholarships at the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) level.

The students will get Rs50,000 annually under an initiative meant to encourage them for further studies. Every year, the FBISE gives away 160 scholarships at HSSC and SSC levels each to the schools, whose examinations are conducted by it.

According to an official, the scholarship on the basis of SSC results is normally awarded for a period of two years (24 months) to the candidate who has taken admission to HSSC or equivalent classes. However, in case the student takes admission to three years course or more, the scholarship is for the complete duration of that course.

The continuation of a scholarship is subject to satisfactory exam results and good conduct of the candidate during the course of studies. The official said all scholarships were given away on the basis of the annual examination results only.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad