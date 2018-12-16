FBISE awards HSSC scholarships

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has selected 160 students for meritorious scholarships at the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) level.

The students will get Rs50,000 annually under an initiative meant to encourage them for further studies. Every year, the FBISE gives away 160 scholarships at HSSC and SSC levels each to the schools, whose examinations are conducted by it.

According to an official, the scholarship on the basis of SSC results is normally awarded for a period of two years (24 months) to the candidate who has taken admission to HSSC or equivalent classes. However, in case the student takes admission to three years course or more, the scholarship is for the complete duration of that course.

The continuation of a scholarship is subject to satisfactory exam results and good conduct of the candidate during the course of studies. The official said all scholarships were given away on the basis of the annual examination results only.