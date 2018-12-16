close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
December 16, 2018

SC seeks provinces reports on patwaris role in urban areas

National

December 16, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday sought detailed reports from all provincial governments in a suo motu case regarding functioning of patwaris, kanungos and tehsildars in urban areas.

The court also appointed Supreme Court Bar Association President Amanullah Kanrani as an amicus curie in the case. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the matter here at the SC Lahore Registry.

As the proceedings commenced, provincial law officers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa appeared before the bench and requested for grant of time for filing reports on the subject, in response to a court query that under what law patwaris were functioning in urban areas. The bench later adjourned the case and observed that the matter should be fixed for the next hearing in Islamabad.

The chief justice observed that Patwar Khanas should be abolished in urban areas, as it was a major source of corruption.

