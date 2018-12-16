Free-medical camp held in Tank

WANA: The Pak Army on Saturday organised a free-medical camp at Dewana Baba in Tank district.

Hundreds of patients were examined at the camp. The patients were also provided free medicines.

Sector Commander Brigadier Imtiaz, who visited the medical camp, said peace had been restored with the sacrifices of the people and security forces.

He said peace was a prerequisite for development.

The official said that the security forces would continue to cooperate with the civil administration in maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, Sector Commander Brigadier Imtiaz, Col Aftab Baloch and others visited Dewana Baba and met local elders. They distributed ration, sewing machines and sports kits among the children.