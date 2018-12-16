Businesses operating unchecked in DHA, Clifton residential areas

Getting home has become a struggle for Habib*, a resident of Clifton Block-4. The street leading to his house is home to some of the trendiest restaurants, cafés and salons in Karachi. The commercialisation didn’t happen overnight, though.

It has been a steady stream of tuck shops and utility stores, and now guesthouses and hotels that have replaced the serenity of the once quiet neighbourhood. Along with these businesses are the traffic nightmares: blaring horns, angry drivers and carelessly parked vehicles blocking half the street.

Weekends are the worst. “I was returning home on Friday night and it took me almost 20 minutes to navigate my car through the street,” Habib told The News. He said that double and triple parking of vehicles blocked most of the street.

Frustrated, he called the Madadgar Helpline. In the meantime, his hand never left the horn. But he managed to reach home before the police arrived. And by then, most of the cars had been removed.

Habib’s house is a couple of streets down the Chinese consulate. “I have been living in the area for the past five years, but things have been getting worse with every passing day.”

The reason, he said, is illegal commercial ventures being run on residential properties. Hardly two or three residential properties have been retained, and the remaining have been converted into commercial outlets, he added.

“I can be patient, but what happens if there’s an emergency? Who’s responsible then? You can’t imagine how difficult it is for us as we suffer heavy traffic, loud noise, pollution and property damage on a daily basis,” said Habib.

“I couldn’t take my car in because of the traffic within my street, where two hotels are located next to my house with queues of triple parking round the clock.”

Different operation

A few years ago, TV channels highlighted the Rangers and police operations against terrorists and criminal mafias in Karachi every single day. Now that the city has witnessed a major decline in terrorist and criminal activities, operations still headline the news.

But these operations are not against terrorists or criminal mafias. They’re against people from the lower and middle classes who had been illegally plying their trade on pushcarts and in shops. Hundreds of them have been rendered unemployed due to their shops being razed in the anti-encroachment drive over the past few weeks.

The question on everyone’s minds, however, is that when will the authorities take action against illegal commercial activities in the city’s upmarket localities, such as Clifton and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Illegal commercial activities have been on the rise in these localities for the past few years to the extent that now you’ll find hair salons, beauty parlours, guesthouses, hotels and restaurants more than houses.

Coming back to Clifton Block-4, this was once considered a posh, quiet, safe and green residential area. It now hosts over 75 businesses, which is obviously a security risk for the Chinese consulate, which came under attack just last month. “You won’t find a signboard on any of the hotels or guesthouses here,” said Habib. “They’re definitely being run with the involvement of the relevant authorities.” Discrimination

A video circulating on social media shows a number of vehicles parked outside illegal commercial establishments in Clifton’s famous E Street. A woman’s voice in the clip can be heard admonishing the authorities for their discrimination in the anti-encroachment drive.

“You have knocked down illegal shops and houses of the poor in Karachi, and it’s a good thing. But the activities of the richest, who are involved in illegal commercial activities in residential areas, continue unabated, as you’re taking millions in bribes.”

She appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of the illegal commercial establishments set up by the wealthy in residential areas. “The law is equal for everyone.”

The woman has raised a valid issue that the anti-encroachment campaign should not focus only on razing illegal establishments set up by the lower and middle classes, but it should also target those raised by the upper class.

The authorities have so far failed to take action against those who are violating the law by running commercial establishments in residential localities. Due to poor planning, the authorities have failed to meet the demand of creating new commercial areas, resulting in many businesses being run in residential localities.

They have also neglected enforcing any rules over the past many years, allowing these businesses to establish customers and earn steady revenue, as well as to employ a substantial workforce, creating a situation where it’s difficult to uproot them without facing resistance.

No jurisdiction

DHA, Pakistan Railways and cantonment areas’ lands don’t come under the purview of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), so the SBCA can’t take action against any commercial activities being carried out in those localities.

When asked why the SBCA doesn’t crack down on commercial activities in the above-mentioned areas, the authority’s spokesman Farhan told The News that “they own 70 per cent of the lands in Karachi, and only 30 per cent of the lands fall under the jurisdiction of the SBCA”.

* Name changed to protect privacy