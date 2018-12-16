CCE exams

The SPSC plays a decisive role in selecting bureaucrats who can draft governmental policies and implement them for the betterment and development of the province. However, there have been a few disturbing reports about the institution’s inability to conduct error-free tests.

In the recently conducted CCE-2019 screening test, multiple mistakes were pointed out in question paper. A same thing happened in previous exam and the SPSC allotted grace marks to affected candidates. The question is: when will this prominent institution get rid of this dilemma? The Sindh government should take effective measures to tackle these issues and bring reforms in supreme institutions for the betterment of the province.

Ali Ahmed

Sukkur