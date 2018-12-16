close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
A
APP
December 16, 2018

PTA chief elected SATRC chair

Business

A
APP
December 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Asia-Pacific Tele-community (APT) has unanimously elected Muhammad Naveed, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), as Chairman of South Asian Telecom Regulators Council (SATRC), a statement said on Saturday.

The election, the statement said, took place during a three-day 19th Meeting of the SATRC, organised by the PTA in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Tele community here.

Naveed's name was proposed by Chairman of Nepal

Regulatory Authority Digambar Jha. The meeting was also attended by other members of the region, the statement said

and added the meeting also elected Director General of Bhutan Regulatory Authority Chencho Dorji as Vice Chairman

SATRC-19, while it also proposed to hold SATRC-20 in Bhutan next year.

The statement added that the Council Meeting provided a platform to national and international speakers to discuss the regulator roundtable discussion, industry-regulatory dialogue and industry session to share best practices and experience.

