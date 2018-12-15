Over 13,000 suicides reported in a year

ISLAMABAD: According to rough estimates, there were over 13000 suicides a year and over 200000 people may be attempting suicide a year in Pakistan. Most of people who are reported to die by suicide in Pakistan are under the age of 30 years, which is a huge loss to society. Recent reports highlighted glaring gaps in existing mental health services.

Suicide is a complex phenomenon in which biological, psychological, social and personal factors all play a part. The psychosocial adversity is a definite risk factor but studies conducted in Pakistan show that over 90% of suicides are associated with severe mental disorders, most common of these are depressive disorders. Early recognition and treatment of these disorders could prevent majority of suicides.

An attempted suicide or self-harm is considered a crime in Pakistan, punishable under PPC 325 with a jail term and a financial penalty. In view of legal and social sanctions, most people are forced to conceal these acts instead of seeking medical help. A bill to de-criminalise attempted suicide was passed by the Senate in February this year but has unfortunately lapsed without being presented to the National Assembly.

The daily reports of suicides in Pakistan show a serious public health problem that needs to be addressed on an urgent basis.

In view of this, a roundtable discussion is being held in Rawalpindi on the 15th of December. Senior mental health professionals, educationists, journalists, religious scholars, human rights and social activists and law enforcing agencies will participate in a focused discussion and propose recommendations for a national suicide prevention plan.