350,447 cases pending with SC, 5 HCs, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem told the Senate on Friday that 350,447 cases were pending with the Supreme Court and five high courts.

During the question hour, the minister sought the opposition’s cooperation for an amendment to the civil procedure that would ensure disposal of cases within two years, while these had been taking 30 to 40 years, presently.

Likewise, Naseem said another amendment had been proposed for issuance of inheritance certificate in 15 days, which usually took seven to eight years.

About the pending cases, the minister said that as on October 15 this year, 39,742 cases were pending with the Supreme Court, 16,580 cases with the Lahore High Court, 91,548 cases with the Sindh High Court, 29,449 cases with the Peshawar High Court, 6,852 cases with the Balochistan High Court and 17,056 cases with the Islamabad High Court.

He explained that as the judiciary was independent no such information was available with his ministry, therefore, a letter was sent to the registrars to seek information.

Senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shahi had sought information about the pending cases.

Responding to a question by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani, in a written reply, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda told the House that the Neelum Jhelum Surcharge would continue to be collected till the commercial operation date expected during December this year.

The minister said no proposal was under consideration to change the head of surcharge from Neelum Jhelum to Bhasha and Mohmand projects.

When Senator Taj pointed out that half of December had already passed out, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said since the minister was abroad for treatment, the question might be deferred, which was then given by Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

The chair expressed annoyance over the House being informed late about unavailability of the minister during the question hour.

He termed it very rude that the Senate Secretariat was not timely informed and asked the Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz that in future such things should be rooted through him and the related intimation be communicated to him a day before.

Responding to a question by Senator Mohsin Aziz about the budget of Prime Minister Office during the last five years and details of supplementary grants, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office said the PM Office incurred Rs39,998,4262 expenditure against the allocated budget of Rs35,874,400 while the supplementary grant was Rs68,719,000 in 2013-14.

He said next year, Rs370335070 was spent against the allocated budget of Rs36,764,2000 while the supplementary grant stood at Rs21,425,000.