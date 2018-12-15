close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 15, 2018

Russian ambassador calls on Sindh governor

National

P
PPI
December 15, 2018

KARACHI: The Ambassador of Russia Alexey Dedov called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Friday. The Consul General of Russia Dr Aleksandar Khozin was also present in the meeting.

The ambassador of Russia remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests particularly those related to partnership in economy, trade and finance zones.

The ambassador said that the Russia welcomes the determination of Pakistani government to promptly respond to economic challenges of the Country including energy crisis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan