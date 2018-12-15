Russian ambassador calls on Sindh governor

KARACHI: The Ambassador of Russia Alexey Dedov called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Friday. The Consul General of Russia Dr Aleksandar Khozin was also present in the meeting.

The ambassador of Russia remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests particularly those related to partnership in economy, trade and finance zones.

The ambassador said that the Russia welcomes the determination of Pakistani government to promptly respond to economic challenges of the Country including energy crisis.