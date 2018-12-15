PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Waseemullah Marwat successfully defended his PhD defence at Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar on Friday.

The supervisor Prof Dr AZ Hilali, chairman Prof Dr Abdul Rauf and Coordinator Prof Dr Ayub Jan, the external examiners Prof Dr Jafar Kataria, Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Prof Dr Faiza Bashir and other faculty members and students were present in public defence. His Ph.D topic was “Pakistan’s Domestic Security Dilemma after 9/11: Perils and Prospects of National Internal Security Policy and National Action Plan.

In his research, he critically discussed the security dilemma which Pakistan has been facing after 9/11(2001) and Pakistan’s response to curb the menace of terrorism in the form of National Internal Security Policy and National Action Plan.

Waseemullah Marwat is currently working as Chairman Department of Political Science and Director Students Affairs at the University of Lakki Marwat.