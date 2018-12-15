Councillor shot dead

NOWSHERA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a councillor in Dheri Khattak locality on the Jehangira-Swabi road late on Friday, official sources said.

Abdullah reported to the police that his father Amanat Khan, who was also vice- president of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, was on his way home after offering ‘Isha’ prayers when unidentified gunmen fired at him, killing him on the spot.

He added that they had no enmity. The accused managed to flee the scene. The body after an autopsy in the hospital was handed over to the family members for burial.