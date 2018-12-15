FGEHF to complete 400 apartments soon

Islamabad: Dr. Imran Zaib, Federal Secretary Housing and Works, inaugurated the newly established Project Directorate of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation Karachi.

Sajid Manzoor Asadi Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, Asghar Ali Mungrio Deputy Project Director, Shahid Farzand Director General Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), Nadeem Akhtar Sheikh Chief Engineer Sindh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Imran Zaib also visited different sections of the Karachi Office of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation. He showed his deep satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the allottees in the Karachi office. Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation briefed the Federal Secretary on the ongoing projects in Karachi.

He informed that possession for 400 apartments would be handed over to the registered members’ saying that electrification is going on at full swing in these apartments.

He further added that for implementation of New Pakistan Housing Project Karachi, 11 proposals have been received, which would be scrutinized by the National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NesPak).