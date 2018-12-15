close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

33 arrested as mine dispute intensifies in Safi

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

GHALLANAI: Thirty-three people were arrested Friday after a dispute over Khanqah marble mine between the two groups intensified in Safi tehsil of the Mohmand tribal district.

Officials of the local administration, however, said that the protesters illegally blocked the road and tried to disrupt granite supply from the disputed pit.

They said the party concerned was allowed by the court to carry out the excavation and production of the stone from the mine.

The dispute between Malik Jalat Khan and Haji Subaidar Safi took a turn for the worst when frustrated supporters of the latter blocked the supply road, accusing the administration of being unfair to him and supportive of their rival party.

They demanded a ban on the supply from the pit until the resolution of the dispute to their satisfaction.

