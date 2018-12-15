Khyber connected to PM’s Complaint Cell

BARA: Khyber tribal district has been attached to Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell in citizen portal, an official said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting, Khyber Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam said that Prime Minister Complaint Cell has been formally launched in Khyber.

Officials from the Fata Secretariat’s Law and Order Directorate and Khyber district also attended the meeting at Khyber House in Peshawar.

“It is the first tribal district to be attached to the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell,” he added.

Mahmood Aslam maintained that the tribal people would lodge their complaints via a mobile phone application and send it to the department concerned.

“The message will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Cell and to Khyber district administration. We will also send it to the department concerned,” he said.