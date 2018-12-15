Bangladesh recall Mithun, Saifuddin for Windies T20s

SYLHET: Bangladesh on Friday recalled all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and batsman Mohammad Mithun to their 14-man squad for a three-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies beginning next week.

Both Saifuddin and Mithun played their last Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in February before being laid low by injuries and poor form.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said the duo had been rewarded for their recent performances in limited-over matches.

“We always need someone like Saifuddin who can bat and bowl. Mithun has showed in the past he is a good Twenty20 batsman,” he said.

Saifuddin and Mithun replaced Mosaddek Hossain and Sabbir Rahman.

The first match will be held on Monday in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, Evin Lewis is back in West Indies squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. The opening batsman hasn’t played international cricket since pulling out of the limited-overs leg of West Indies’ recent tour of India.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider, Ariful Haque.

West Indies T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.— Agencies