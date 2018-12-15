United to face Qalandars in Pakistan Super League opener

ISLAMABAD: The fourth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will spring into action on February 14 at the Dubai Sports City Stadium with as many as 40 foreign players drafted in to represent six franchise teams.

Defending champions Islamabad United will set the fourth edition rolling with a match against rejuvenated Lahore Qalandars following the opening ceremony.

Thirty-four matches will be played in the tournament and for the first time in the short history of this highly successful and much-awaited tournament, Lahore and Karachi will share eight matches between them at the backend of the 32-day event.

The final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 17.

According to the event format, each side will play the other twice with the top-four after 30 event matches advancing to the play-offs. They will be followed by a qualifier, two eliminators and the final.

The initial stage of the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah hosting the matches.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB is delighted to announce the schedule of the Pakistan Super League 2019, which marks two months to go to one of the PCB’s marquee events which continue to grow in reputation and stature.

“The PCB believes the PSL is a gateway to resumption of international cricket in Pakistan. By successfully staging eight matches in Lahore and Karachi with the support of the local authorities, the PCB is optimistic that it will once again prove to the world that Pakistan is as safe and secure a place as any other part of the world to play international cricket.”

South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, who will wear Lahore Qalandars’ kits, and Steve Smith of Australia, who will represent the Sixth team, are three of the 19 players expected to make their PSL debuts in 2019.

The others 16 are: Fawad Ahmed, Qais Ahmed, Corey Anderson, Ian Bell, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Laurie Evans, Harry Gurney, Liam Livingstone, Wayne Madsen, Tom Moores, Sandeep Lamichanne, Wayne Parnell, Sikander Raza, Waqar Salamkheil and Phil Salt.

The participating teams include Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Sixth Team.

PSL 2019 schedule: In Dubai:

Feb 14: United v Qalandars.

Feb 15: Sixth Team v Kings; Zalmi v Gladiators.

Feb 16: United v Sixth Team; Qalandars v Kings.

Feb 17: United v Gladiators; Zalmi v Qalandars.

In Sharjah:

Feb 20: Gladiators v Sixth Team.

Feb 21: Zalmi v Kings.

Feb 22: Sixth Team v Qalandars; United v Zalmi.

Feb 23: Gladiators v Qalandars; United v Kings.

Feb 24: Zalmi v Sixth Team; Gladiators v Kings.

In Dubai:

Feb 26: Sixth Team v United.

Feb 27: Qalandars v Gladiators; Kings v United.

Feb 28: Sixth Team v Zalmi; Kings v Qalandars.

March 1: Zalmi v United; Sixth Team v Gladiators.

In Abu Dhabi:

Mar 4: Gladiators v Zalmi; Kings v Sixth Team.

Mar 5: Qalandars v Zalmi; Gladiators v United.

In Pakistan:

Mar 7: Kings v Zalmi (Karachi).

Mar 9: Qalandars v United (Lahore).

Mar 10: Kings v Gladiators (Karachi); Qalandars v Sixth Team (Lahore).

Mar 12: Eliminator 1 (Lahore).

Mar 13: Qualifier (Karachi).

Mar 15: Eliminator 2 (Karachi).

Mar 17: Final (Karachi)