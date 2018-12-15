Yemen rebels return to Sanaa after UN-led talks

SANAA: A Houthi rebel delegation returned Friday to Yemen's insurgent-controlled capital of Sanaa after wrapping up an initial round of breakthrough UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden.

The Kuwaiti plane carrying the delegation touched down at 11:00 am (0800 GMT) at Sanaa international airport, where flights are heavily restricted due to the conflict between the rebels and a Saudi-led coalition that backs the government.

A crowd of some 400 people, including rebel officials and civilians, were there to greet the returnees on the runway before they headed into a reception hall. "We wanted to prove to the world that while we are confrontational men, we are also men of peace," said delegation member Jalal al-Ruwaishan. The round of talks in Sweden were "the first steps on the road to peace and addressing the humanitarian situation" in war-torn Yemen, he added.

A guarantee of the Iran-backed rebels´ safe return to Sanaa was a key condition in their participation in talks this week in the Swedish town of Rimbo. Negotiations hosted by Kuwait in 2016 broke down after 108 days and left rebel delegates stranded in Oman for three months.

Talks set for September faltered when the Houthis refused to leave Sanaa -- which the rebels have controlled since 2014 -- accusing the UN of failing to guarantee their delegation´s return. UN envoy Martin Griffiths had accompanied the rebels aboard a Kuwaiti plane on December 4 for their outbound flight to Sweden for the week of negotiations. In a tweet on Friday, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam thanked Griffiths, Oman, Kuwait and Sweden for the "facilitation and success" of the negotiations.