May leaves EU summit still seeking Brexit reassurance

BRUSSELS: British Prime Minister Theresa May left the EU summit on Friday exactly as she had arrived, promising more talks to extract reassuring words from EU leaders to help her sell the Brexit deal back home.

In the intervening hours those leaders had expressed frustration with May´s allegedly "nebulous" strategy to get the withdrawal treaty past the House of Commons and insisted yet again that they will not renegotiate the text.

May nevertheless put a brave face on the apparent rebuff and set off back to London to restart plans to put the Brexit deal before parliament, just five days after she abandoned a scheduled vote in the face of mass opposition from her own MPs. "There is work still to do and we will be holding talks in coming days about how to obtain the further assurances that the UK parliament needs in order to be able to approve the deal," she said.

It was not immediately clear which further talks she was referring to, as the EU leaders had cut a clause from a draft declaration that would have promised "further assurances" on the border issue. European officials said no further EU summits are scheduled before January 21, by which time May has said the deal will have gone to parliament, and nor has May requested one.

Instead, the Europeans called for more details from the prime minister as to how she intends to pass a withdrawal bill that, as it stands, is opposed by a clear majority of British lawmakers.

"The signals we heard yesterday were not particularly reassuring on Britain´s capacity to honour the commitments that were made," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said. "So we will make sure to prepare for all scenarios and prepare also for a no-deal scenario," he added, as he arrived for the second and final day of the EU summit.

On Thursday, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker repeated the warning made all week by European leaders that "there is no room whatsoever for renegotiation" of the deal. "Because we are in a debate that is sometimes nebulous and imprecise, I would like some clarifications," he said of May´s steering of the deal she agreed on November 25 into law.

Footage of the opening of Friday´s talks showed May in a fierce head-to-head with Juncker and lip readers told British media she said: "What did you call me? You called me nebulous. Yes you did." Britain´s self-imposed deadline of January 21 to approve the deal is uncomfortably close to its scheduled exit on March 29, 2019 -- and Juncker said he was stepping up preparations for a no deal.

She had come to Brussels wounded by a confidence vote on Wednesday night, which she won but in which 117 MPs -- more than one-third of her Conservative party -- voted to oust her. Opposition to the Brexit deal in Britain is focused on a so-called "backstop" arrangement designed to keep open the border with Ireland if and until a new UK-EU trade deal is signed.

May is seeking "legal and political assurances" that this will not keep Britain trapped indefinitely in an EU customs union. Several EU leaders had talked of offering "clarifications" and "explanations", and their statement issued late Thursday emphasised they will try to ensure the backstop is never triggered.

But, while an early draft of the conclusions said the EU "stands ready to examine whether any further assurances can be provided" on the backstop, this was removed from the final version. "Colleagues were so exasperated that she left with less than she could have got," a European source said. May nevertheless welcomed the short joint statement.

"As formal conclusions, these commitments have legal status and therefore should be welcomed," she told reporters, but added: "MPs will require further assurances." European sources said Thursday´s talks had been tense, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders repeatedly interrupting May to ask her what she wanted and how she could deliver it.

Other leaders, however, stressed that their intent was to put pressure on May´s domestic foes to fall into line. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said the British premier "did a good job, she got the best possible deal" despite being unable to deliver her own party´s lawmakers. "The problem is the MPs in London," he said.