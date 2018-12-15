Video goes viral: Madrassa teacher nabbed for beating students

HYDERABAD: Police Friday arrested a madrassa teacher who was caught beating students in a video that went viral on social media, Geo News reported.

Hyderabad SSP took notice of the viral video which captured the teacher, identified as Shabbir Ahmed s/o Ghulam Hussain, beating up students who had come to learn Holy Quran in a mosque within limits of the Cantt Police Station.

In the video, the teacher can be seen hitting children with a pipe and arguing when asked not to beat them up by a man who had come to pray at the mosque.

The teacher is heard in the video arguing back and telling the man to continue praying. “No one will say anything even if I beat them to death,” he is heard saying and then continuing to hit the children. Further, the man who made the video questions a child whether he is being beaten up for not remembering his lesson to which he says, “I did not come to the madrassa for two days”. Sindh IG Kaleem Imam has sought a report from the SSP regarding an inquiry into the matter and the action taken by the police in this connection.