Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

Call for promoting tourism

National

December 15, 2018

LAHORE: National Tourism Pakistan Executive Director Mian Zeshan Friday urged the government to focus on promoting tourism industry. Addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Mountain Day at a scenic atmosphere of Kahuta, Zeshan said Pakistan was located on an important position in terms of tourism and it should play its role to promote tourism in an effective way. “We are blessed with the biggest peaks and cliffs, beautiful lakes and green mountains”, he said. Zeshan said the NTP would encourage the individuals, who were linked to tourism sector. He said sectors related to tourism would be accorded cooperation. He said these measures would result in earning foreign exchange and strengthening of tourism industry in the country.

