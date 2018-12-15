350,447 cases pending with SC, five HCs, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem told the Senate on Friday that 350,447 cases were pending with the Supreme Court and five high courts.

During the question hour, the minister sought the opposition’s cooperation for an amendment to the civil procedure that would ensure disposal of cases within two years, while these had been taking 30 to 40 years, presently.

Likewise, Naseem said another amendment had been proposed for issuance of inheritance certificate in 15 days, which usually took seven to eight years.

About the pending cases, the minister said that as on October 15 this year, 39,742 cases were pending with the Supreme Court, 16,580 cases with the Lahore High Court, 91,548 cases with the Sindh High Court, 29,449 cases with the Peshawar High Court, 6,852 cases with the Balochistan High Court and 17,056 cases with the Islamabad High Court.

He explained that as the judiciary was independent no such information was available with his ministry, therefore, a letter was sent to the registrars to seek information.

Senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shahi had sought information about the pending cases.

Responding to a question by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani, in a written reply, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda told the House that the Neelum Jhelum Surcharge would continue to be collected till the commercial operation date expected during December this year.

The minister said no proposal was under consideration to change the head of surcharge from Neelum Jhelum to Bhasha and Mohmand projects.

When Senator Taj pointed out that half of December had already passed out, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said since the minister was abroad for treatment, the question might be deferred, which was then given by Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

The chair expressed annoyance over the House being informed late about unavailability of the minister during the question hour.

He termed it very rude that the Senate Secretariat was not timely informed and asked the Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz that in future such things should be rooted through him and the related intimation be communicated to him a day before.

Responding to a question by Senator Mohsin Aziz about the budget of Prime Minister Office during the last five years and details of supplementary grants, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office said the PM Office incurred Rs39,998,4262 expenditure against the allocated budget of Rs35,874,400 while the supplementary grant was Rs68,719,000 in 2013-14.

He said next year, Rs370335070 was spent against the allocated budget of Rs36,764,2000 while the supplementary grant stood at Rs21,425,000.

In 2015-16, the allocated budget was Rs39,6000,000, whereas the supplementary grant was Rs25,30,000 and the expenditure was Rs41,579,2626. Likewise, in 2016-17, the allocated budget was Rs414684000, whereas the supplementary grant was Rs95498000 and the expenditure stood at Rs508874267 and in 2017-18, the allocated budget was Rs431401000, whereas the supplementary grant was Rs86038000 and the expenditure stood at Rs508820130.

To a question by Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo about Eden Housing Society’s victims and repayments made to them by the NAB, the law minister in a written reply said a total of 7,611 complaints/claims had been received from the public amounting to Rs11 billion.

He noted that the question of rate of payment/reimbursement to the claimants was premature, as there had been no recovery in the case so far and in case of recovery they would be compensated as per the criteria/SOP without discrimination.

He said the accused were declared proclaimed offenders after they did not join investigation/trails while the NAB Lahore froze all immovable properties of the accused.

In a written reply to a question, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Pemra laws did not provide micromanagement and therefore it did not interfere in hiring and firing of employees of its licensees.

He said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) was established under the Pemra Ordinance 2002 and later amended as Pemra Act, 2007 to facilitate and regulate the private electronic media in the country.

He said Pemra was responsible for regulating the establishment and operation of all broadcast media and distribution services in Pakistan established for the purpose of international, national, provincial, district, local or special target audiences.

He said the authority was also responsible for regulating the distribution of foreign and local TV and Radio channels in Pakistan, while it also made rules and regulations and notified them in the Official Gazette.

He said the Pemra had been issuing contradictory statements on sacking employees adding that there was no authentic figure or data available with the ministry to ascertain the correct number of employees sacked by the print media houses.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said there could be no enforced disappearances in democracy and no check on freedom of speech and media freedom.

Responding to a question by Senator Dr. Ghous Baksh Niazi, she said the government was working on the implementation of seven conventions, relating to human rights and had already done a lot of work in this regard.

The minister expressed ignorance about the European Union linking GSP Plus to removal of name of Aasia Bibi from the ECL, as asked by Senator Niazi.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could reply to this.

She explained that the Zainab Response Alert and Recovery Bill had been sent to the Ministry Law. The House offered fateha for those killed in recent acts of terrorism and in Indian Occupied Kashmir.