Newly-married couple killed in accident

OKARA: A newly-married couple of Okara died in a road accident on Friday. In the wee hours of Friday, Arsalan Sheikh and his wife were going to Kasur to meet his in-laws in a van. Suddenly, a heavy vehicle collided against the van head-on. The couple died on the spot. They have married 26 days ago.
MAN KILLS STEP-MOTHER OVER DOMESTIC ROW: A mother of three was shot dead by step-son over domestic row on Friday.On Friday morning, a quarrel arose between Sarfraz of village 40/GD with his step-mother Anwar Bibi. The situation aggravated and Sarfraz shot dead his step-mother. The murderer fled the scene. Gogera police station registered a case.
