Farmer murdered

PAKPATTAN: A farmer was killed at Chak 70-EB on Friday. Fateh Muhammad was sleeping in his house when some unidentified accused entered and murdered him by hitting iron rods. Police have registered a case.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Pir Ghani Road on Friday. Qamar Zaman was on his way by a bike when his vehicle collided with a donkey-cart. As a result, he died on the spot.

MAN HELD: The Mepco officers on Friday raided and arrested a man and recovered a remote devise installed at electricity meter to reverse it.The team raided and arrested Shaban but his brother Ramzanescaped from the spot.

FIRE INCIDENTS: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that steps are being taken to avoid fire incidents in the city. Addressing a safety and fire fighting meeting here on Friday, the DC said that arrangements should be taken to avert fire incidents at all offices, houses, business centres, factories and hotels.

THREE DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Friday arrested three drug pushers here. The police raided and arrested Shaukat Ali and recovered 1,500 grams charas from him while Ameen and Rizwan were also nabbed with 20 litres wine. The police have registered cases.